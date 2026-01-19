2 NBA Best Bets, Props and Predictions for MLK Day

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Best Bets and Player Props for Today

Oklahoma City Thunder at Cleveland Cavaliers

Not a ton separates these teams over recent games, and I think the Cleveland Cavaliers this afternoon as home 'dogs.

After a ridiculous start to the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder have cooled a bit by their incredible standards, going 10-5 over their last 15 games.

Across the last 10 games, Cleveland's net rating (+5.9) isn't that much worse than OKC's (+9.0). In that split, the Thunder's defense is still performing at an elite level, sitting second in defensive rating, but their offense is down to 10th in offensive rating, and they'll be sans both Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein today.

While the Cavs will be without Darius Garland, they're actually scoring more points per 100 possessions with Garland off the court (118.7) than on (116.7) as he's been playing with a toe injury for most of the season. The difference is even more pronounced on defense as Cleveland lets up 119.6 points per 100 possessions with Garland on the floor and 112.5 with him off.

The Cavaliers also have rest and travel advantages. Cleveland hasn't played since last Friday while OKC just played Saturday night in Miami.

Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons

The Boston Celtics let up a lot of three-point shots, and Cade Cunningham can take advantage.

On the season, Boston is allowing the NBA's second-highest three-point attempt rate (45.1%). Point guards are hitting 3.7 threes per game against the Celtics.

Cunningham has already shown he can take advantage of this matchup. These teams have played three times already this campaign. In those games, Cunningham has made two, six and four triples -- an average of 4.0 per night. He's taken an average of 8.0 threes per game against Boston this season -- up from his season-long average of 6.0 shots from deep per game.

Because the Pistons won by 43 last time out, Cade logged just 21 minutes. He should be ready to handle a big workload tonight, and I like these +172 odds for him to knock down at least three treys.

