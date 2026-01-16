2 NBA Best Bets, Props and Predictions for Friday 1/16/26

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Best Bets and Player Props for Today

New Orleans Pelicans at Indiana Pacers

Only one team in the NBA allows a higher three-point attempt rate than the New Orleans Pelicans do, and that leads me to this Pascal Siakam bet.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Pascal Siakam -122 View more odds in Sportsbook

For the year, Pelicans' opponents are taking 45.1% of their shots from beyond the arc, the second-highest clip in the league.

Siakam is averaging 1.7 made threes per game on 4.6 attempts -- both of which are his highest marks since joining the Indiana Pacers.

Not only should the Pels' defense lead to more looks from three, the matchup in general can help. This has shootout written all over it as the game holds a high total (239.5) and tight spread (3.5). Over the last 10 games, Indiana is 19th in defensive rating and the Pelicans are 26th.

Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets

These two teams rate out pretty similarly across the board over the recent sample. Defense and homecourt advantage push me to the Brooklyn Nets.

Moneyline Brooklyn Nets Jan 17 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Over the last 15 games, the Chicago Bulls and Nets rank 15th and 14th, respectively, in net rating. While Chicago owns the better offense in that span, the Nets have the much better D, sitting seventh in defensive rating. I'm willing to back that defense tonight.

Plus, the Nets are mostly fully healthy while the Bulls are still without Josh Giddey, their best player.

Chicago has lost three straight road games, and back on December 3, the Nets won in the Windy City by 10 in a game where the Bulls had Giddey.

All in all, the Nets are the side I want to be on.

