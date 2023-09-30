Navy vs South Florida Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

On Saturday in college football, the Navy Midshipmen are playing the South Florida Bulls.

Navy vs South Florida Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Navy: (-192) | South Florida: (+158)

Navy: (-192) | South Florida: (+158) Spread: Navy: -3.5 (-112) | South Florida: +3.5 (-108)

Navy: -3.5 (-112) | South Florida: +3.5 (-108) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Navy vs South Florida Betting Trends

Navy hasn won once against the spread this season.

One of two Navy games have hit the over this season.

South Florida has posted two wins against the spread this season.

South Florida has won once ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this season.

South Florida has had one game (of three) hit the over this season.

Navy vs South Florida Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Midshipmen win (68.6%)

Navy vs South Florida Point Spread

South Florida is the underdog by 3.5 points against Navy. South Florida is -112 to cover the spread, and Navy is -108.

Navy vs South Florida Over/Under

A total of 54.5 points has been set for the Navy-South Florida matchup on September 30, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Navy vs South Florida Moneyline

Navy is the favorite, -192 on the moneyline, while South Florida is a +158 underdog.

Navy vs. South Florida Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Navy 17 130 23.3 29 48.5 0 3 South Florida 26.8 83 27.8 87 62.8 2 4

