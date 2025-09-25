Navy vs Rice Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Navy Midshipmen facing the Rice Owls.

Navy vs Rice Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Navy: (-649) | Rice: (+460)

Navy: (-649) | Rice: (+460) Spread: Navy: -14.5 (-110) | Rice: +14.5 (-110)

Navy: -14.5 (-110) | Rice: +14.5 (-110) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Navy vs Rice Betting Trends

Navy has won twice against the spread this year.

Navy owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 14.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Navy and its opponent have not failed to hit the over in any game this season.

Rice owns two wins against the spread this season.

Rice has seen three of its four games hit the over.

Navy vs Rice Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Midshipmen win (88.8%)

Navy vs Rice Point Spread

Navy is favored by 14.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Rice, the underdog, is -110.

Navy vs Rice Over/Under

The over/under for Navy-Rice on Sept. 27 is 44.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Navy vs Rice Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Navy vs. Rice reveal Navy as the favorite (-649) and Rice as the underdog (+460).

Navy vs. Rice Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Navy 44.0 36 18.0 25 54.8 3 Rice 22.3 95 20.3 59 44.5 4

Navy vs. Rice Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Stadium: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

