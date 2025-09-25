Navy vs Rice Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025
The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Navy Midshipmen facing the Rice Owls.
Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Navy vs Rice Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Navy: (-649) | Rice: (+460)
- Spread: Navy: -14.5 (-110) | Rice: +14.5 (-110)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Navy vs Rice Betting Trends
- Navy has won twice against the spread this year.
- Navy owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 14.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Navy and its opponent have not failed to hit the over in any game this season.
- Rice owns two wins against the spread this season.
- Rice has seen three of its four games hit the over.
Navy vs Rice Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Midshipmen win (88.8%)
Navy vs Rice Point Spread
Navy is favored by 14.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Rice, the underdog, is -110.
Navy vs Rice Over/Under
The over/under for Navy-Rice on Sept. 27 is 44.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Navy vs Rice Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Navy vs. Rice reveal Navy as the favorite (-649) and Rice as the underdog (+460).
Navy vs. Rice Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Navy
|44.0
|36
|18.0
|25
|54.8
|3
|Rice
|22.3
|95
|20.3
|59
|44.5
|4
Navy vs. Rice Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Location: Annapolis, Maryland
- Stadium: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Navy vs. Rice analysis on FanDuel Research.