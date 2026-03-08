Navy vs Boston University College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Patriot League Tournament

The No. 1 seed Navy Midshipmen (26-6, 17-1 Patriot League) will play in the Patriot League tournament against the No. 4 seed Boston University Terriers (16-16, 10-8 Patriot League), Sunday at 2 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports Network.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Navy vs. Boston University Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 8, 2026

Sunday, March 8, 2026 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Arena: Navy Alumni Hall

Navy vs. Boston University Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Navy win (82.7%)

Before you bet on Sunday's Navy-Boston University spread (Navy -7.5) or total (138.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Navy vs. Boston University: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Navy has won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

Boston University has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

When the spread is set as 7.5 or more this season, Navy (9-4) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (69.2%) than Boston University (2-1) does as the underdog (66.7%).

The Midshipmen have covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as away games (71.4%). They have covered 10 times in 14 games at home and 10 times in 14 games when playing on the road.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Terriers have a better winning percentage at home (.571, 8-6-0 record) than on the road (.500, 8-8-0).

Navy has covered the spread 16 times in 19 conference games.

Boston University has 11 wins against the spread in 19 Patriot League games this year.

Navy vs. Boston University: Moneyline Betting Stats

Navy has won in 24, or 92.3%, of the 26 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Midshipmen have yet to lose in 13 games when named as moneyline favorite of -330 or better.

Boston University has been the underdog on the moneyline 12 total times this season. Boston University has gone 4-8 in those games.

The Terriers have played as a moneyline underdog of +260 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

Navy has an implied victory probability of 76.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Navy vs. Boston University Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Navy was the 262nd-ranked team in the country (70.8 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 126th (70.4 points conceded per game).

Navy grabbed 32.9 rebounds per game and gave up 30.8 boards last year, ranking 127th and 153rd, respectively, in the country.

Last season Navy was ranked 203rd in the country in assists with 13.3 per game.

Navy was 79th in the nation in turnovers per game (10.1) and 197th in turnovers forced (11.1) last season.

Boston University ranked 331st in college basketball last season with 67.1 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 70th with 68.5 points allowed per game.

With 26.4 rebounds allowed per game, Boston University ranked sixth-best in college basketball. It ranked 188th in college basketball by averaging 31.7 rebounds per contest.

Boston University dished out 11.9 assists per game, which ranked them 295th in the nation.

Boston University was 297th in college basketball with 12.4 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 274th with 10.3 forced turnovers per game.

