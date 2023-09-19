Nationals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 19

Odds updated as of 3:28 PM

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Washington Nationals facing the Chicago White Sox.

Nationals vs White Sox Game Info

Washington Nationals (66-85) vs. Chicago White Sox (58-93)

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN2

Nationals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: WSH: (-112) | CHW: (-104)

WSH: (-112) | CHW: (-104) Spread: WSH: +1.5 (-184) | CHW: -1.5 (+152)

WSH: +1.5 (-184) | CHW: -1.5 (+152) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Nationals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jackson Rutledge (Nationals) - 0-1, 17.18 ERA vs Jose Urena (White Sox) - 0-6, 8.48 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Nationals will send Jackson Rutledge (0-1) to the mound, while Urena (0-6) will get the nod for the White Sox. Rutledge helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Rutledge's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have failed to cover in each of the seven games Urena has started that had a spread set by bookmakers. The White Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for four Urena starts this season -- they lost all of the games.

Nationals vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nationals win (59.4%)

Nationals vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-White Sox, Washington is the favorite at -112, and Chicago is -104 playing on the road.

Nationals vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Nationals. The White Sox are +152 to cover, while the Nationals are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Nationals vs White Sox Over/Under

The Nationals-White Sox game on September 19 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Nationals vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Nationals have been favorites in nine games this season and have come away with the win seven times (77.8%) in those contests.

This season Washington has come away with a win seven times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Nationals' games have gone over the total in 68 of their 145 opportunities.

The Nationals are 74-71-0 against the spread in their 145 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 98 total times this season. They've finished 31-67 in those games.

Chicago has a record of 31-67 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (31.6%).

The White Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 148 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 66 of those games (66-74-8).

The White Sox have covered 49.3% of their games this season, going 73-75-0 ATS.

Nationals Player Leaders

Lane Thomas leads Washington with 158 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .470. He's batting .272 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 38th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Thomas will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .136 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

C.J. Abrams has 23 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs and 28 walks. He's batting .244 and slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .299.

He ranks 108th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging in the majors.

Joey Meneses has collected 157 base hits, an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

Keibert Ruiz has 17 home runs, 61 RBI and a batting average of .253 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Luis Robert has accumulated 139 hits, a team-high for the White Sox. He's batting .261 and slugging .534 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Andrew Vaughn is hitting .262 with 28 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .437 with an on-base percentage of .318.

He is 72nd in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Andrew Benintendi has accumulated a .334 on-base percentage and a .366 slugging percentage, both team-best averages for the White Sox.

Eloy Jimenez has 21 doubles, 17 home runs and 28 walks while batting .269.

Nationals vs. White Sox Head to Head

9/18/2023: 6-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

