Nationals vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 21

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The Washington Nationals versus the Colorado Rockies is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Nationals vs Rockies Game Info

Washington Nationals (56-70) vs. Colorado Rockies (47-79)

Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Wednesday, August 21, 2024 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN

Nationals vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: WSH: (-158) | COL: (+134)

WSH: (-158) | COL: (+134) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+128) | COL: +1.5 (-154)

WSH: -1.5 (+128) | COL: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Nationals vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 6-7, 4.44 ERA vs Tanner Gordon (Rockies) - 0-4, 7.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Nationals will send Mitchell Parker (6-7) to the mound, while Tanner Gordon (0-4) will answer the bell for the Rockies. Parker's team is 13-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Parker's team has won 25% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-3). When Gordon starts, the Rockies have gone 3-3-0 against the spread. The Rockies are 1-5 in Gordon's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Nationals vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (60.3%)

Nationals vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Nationals, Colorado is the underdog at +134, and Washington is -158 playing at home.

Nationals vs Rockies Spread

The Nationals are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Nationals are +128 to cover, and the Rockies are -154.

Nationals vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Nationals-Rockies on August 21, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Nationals vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Nationals have been chosen as favorites in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (45%) in those games.

Washington has been listed as a favorite of -158 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Nationals and their opponents have gone over in 59 of their 122 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 122 games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 68-54-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have compiled a 46-77 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.4% of those games).

Colorado has gone 30-53 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer (36.1%).

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 124 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 64 of those games (64-59-1).

The Rockies have a 62-62-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is hitting .248 with 25 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 36 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .322 and a slugging percentage of .447.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he is 78th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.

Abrams will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Luis Garcia has 118 hits and an OBP of .330 to go with a slugging percentage of .459. All three of those stats lead Washington hitters this season. He's batting .294.

He is 13th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging in MLB.

Garcia brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two doubles and a walk.

Keibert Ruiz has collected 77 base hits, an OBP of .258 and a slugging percentage of .367 this season.

Jacob Young is batting .247 with a .307 OBP and 27 RBI for Washington this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle leads the Rockies with 119 hits. He's batting .269 and slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 37th, his on-base percentage is 57th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Doyle hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .325 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Ezequiel Tovar is slugging .460 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .274 with an on-base percentage of .299.

His batting average ranks 32nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 113th, and he is 41st in slugging.

Ryan McMahon a has .336 on-base percentage to lead the Rockies.

Charlie Blackmon is hitting .252 with 19 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 31 walks.

Nationals vs Rockies Head to Head

8/20/2024: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/23/2024: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/22/2024: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-7 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/21/2024: 11-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/26/2023: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/24/2023: 10-6 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

10-6 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/9/2023: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/8/2023: 7-6 WSH (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-6 WSH (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/7/2023: 10-5 WSH (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-5 WSH (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/6/2023: 1-0 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

