Nationals vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 20

The Washington Nationals versus the Colorado Rockies is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Nationals vs Rockies Game Info

Washington Nationals (56-69) vs. Colorado Rockies (46-79)

Date: Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: COLR

Nationals vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: WSH: (-156) | COL: (+132)

WSH: (-156) | COL: (+132) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+132) | COL: +1.5 (-160)

WSH: -1.5 (+132) | COL: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Nationals vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: DJ Herz (Nationals) - 2-5, 4.25 ERA vs Austin Gomber (Rockies) - 3-8, 4.82 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Nationals will send DJ Herz (2-5) to the mound, while Austin Gomber (3-8) will answer the bell for the Rockies. Herz and his team have a record of 5-7-0 against the spread when he starts. When Herz starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-1. The Rockies have gone 12-11-0 against the spread when Gomber starts. The Rockies have a 9-14 record in Gomber's 23 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Nationals vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nationals win (61.5%)

Nationals vs Rockies Moneyline

Washington is a -156 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +132 underdog on the road.

Nationals vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Nationals. The Rockies are -160 to cover the spread, and the Nationals are +132.

Nationals vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Nationals-Rockies game on August 20, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Nationals vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Nationals have won in nine, or 47.4%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Washington has been listed as a favorite of -156 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Nationals and their opponents have gone over in 59 of their 121 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals are 68-53-0 against the spread in their 121 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have won 45 of the 122 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (36.9%).

Colorado is 30-53 (winning just 36.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 123 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-58-1).

The Rockies have covered 49.6% of their games this season, going 61-62-0 against the spread.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is batting .248 with 25 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 36 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .322 while slugging .442.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 78th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.

Luis Garcia leads Washington in OBP (.326), slugging percentage (.455) and total hits (116) this season. He's batting .291.

He is 14th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Keibert Ruiz has 77 hits this season and has a slash line of .226/.259/.368.

Ruiz has recorded a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with three home runs and five RBI.

Jacob Young has two home runs, 27 RBI and a batting average of .249 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle is leading the Rockies with 117 hits. He's batting .267 and slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Doyle takes an eight-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .282 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Ezequiel Tovar's .458 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .273 with an on-base percentage of .298.

Including all qualifying players, he is 31st in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Ryan McMahon has put up a team-best .335 on-base percentage.

Charlie Blackmon is hitting .253 with 19 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 31 walks.

Nationals vs Rockies Head to Head

6/23/2024: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/22/2024: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-7 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/21/2024: 11-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/9/2023: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/8/2023: 7-6 WSH (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-6 WSH (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/7/2023: 10-5 WSH (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-5 WSH (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/6/2023: 1-0 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

1-0 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/5/2022: 9-7 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-7 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/4/2022: 5-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/3/2022: 10-2 WSH (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

