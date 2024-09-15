Nationals vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 15

Odds updated as of 10:12 a.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Washington Nationals and the Miami Marlins.

Nationals vs Marlins Game Info

Washington Nationals (67-81) vs. Miami Marlins (55-94)

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Sunday, September 15, 2024 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: BSFL

Nationals vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: WSH: (-174) | MIA: (+146)

WSH: (-174) | MIA: (+146) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+118) | MIA: +1.5 (-142)

WSH: -1.5 (+118) | MIA: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Nationals vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 8-12, 4.34 ERA vs Adam Oller (Marlins) - 1-3, 5.40 ERA

The Nationals will look to MacKenzie Gore (8-12) versus the Marlins and Adam Oller (1-3). Gore's team is 16-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Gore starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-6. The Marlins have gone 1-4-0 against the spread when Oller starts. The Marlins have a 1-4 record in Oller's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Nationals vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nationals win (65.6%)

Prediction: Nationals win (65.6%)

Nationals vs Marlins Moneyline

Washington is a -174 favorite on the moneyline, while Miami is a +146 underdog on the road.

Nationals vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the run line against the Nationals. The Marlins are -142 to cover, and the Nationals are +118.

Nationals vs Marlins Over/Under

Nationals versus Marlins on Sept. 15 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Nationals vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Nationals have been victorious in 13, or 50%, of the 26 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Washington has been listed as a favorite of -174 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Nationals and their opponents have hit the over in 67 of their 144 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 144 games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 81-63-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have won 39.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (51-79).

Miami is 22-34 (winning just 39.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 148 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-63-6).

The Marlins have put together a 68-80-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.9% of the time).

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is batting .239 with 27 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 39 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .308 while slugging .427.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 105th, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is 70th in slugging.

Abrams will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Luis Garcia leads Washington in OBP (.319), slugging percentage (.444) and total hits (130) this season. He's batting .281.

He is 23rd in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging among qualified batters.

Garcia takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .118 with a home run and an RBI.

Keibert Ruiz has 96 hits this season and has a slash line of .231/.264/.375.

Ruiz enters this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .300 with four doubles and two RBI.

Jacob Young is batting .258 with a .318 OBP and 35 RBI for Washington this season.

Young takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .231 with an RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has racked up 117 hits with a .444 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Marlins. He's batting .244 and with an on-base percentage of .298.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Jesus Sanchez has a .303 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .245 while slugging .416.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 90th, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is 79th in slugging.

Otto Lopez has 20 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 walks while hitting .257.

Xavier Edwards is batting .329 with nine doubles, two triples, a home run and 27 walks.

Nationals vs Marlins Head to Head

9/14/2024: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/13/2024: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/12/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/4/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/3/2024: 6-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/16/2024: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/15/2024: 4-0 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-0 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/14/2024: 8-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/29/2024: 7-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/28/2024: 12-9 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

