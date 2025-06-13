Nationals vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 13

Odds updated as of 10:14 a.m.

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Washington Nationals and the Miami Marlins.

Nationals vs Marlins Game Info

Washington Nationals (30-38) vs. Miami Marlins (25-41)

Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

Friday, June 13, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN2 and FDSFL

Nationals vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: WSH: (-116) | MIA: (-102)

WSH: (-116) | MIA: (-102) Spread: WSH: +1.5 (-184) | MIA: -1.5 (+152)

WSH: +1.5 (-184) | MIA: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Nationals vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 4-6, 4.44 ERA vs Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 2-2, 3.99 ERA

The Nationals will give the ball to Mitchell Parker (4-6, 4.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Edward Cabrera (2-2, 3.99 ERA). Parker and his team are 7-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Parker's team won his only start as a favorite this season. When Cabrera starts, the Marlins have gone 8-2-0 against the spread. The Marlins have a 4-5 record in Cabrera's nine starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Nationals vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nationals win (53%)

Nationals vs Marlins Moneyline

Washington is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while Miami is a -102 underdog on the road.

Nationals vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Nationals. The Marlins are +152 to cover, while the Nationals are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Nationals vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Nationals-Marlins game on June 13, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Nationals vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Nationals have been chosen as favorites in eight games this year and have walked away with the win two times (25%) in those games.

This season Washington has been victorious one time in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Nationals' games have gone over the total in 31 of their 65 opportunities.

The Nationals are 36-29-0 against the spread in their 65 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 56 total times this season. They've finished 21-35 in those games.

Miami has a 20-32 record (winning just 38.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

In the 65 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-31-0).

The Marlins have a 35-30-0 record against the spread this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood leads Washington in OBP (.374), slugging percentage (.531) and total hits (72) this season. He has a .281 batting average.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 12th in slugging.

Wood has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two walks.

C.J. Abrams is batting .264 with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 13 walks, while slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .331.

His batting average ranks 65th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 82nd, and his slugging percentage 40th.

Luis Garcia has 55 hits this season and has a slash line of .262/.307/.405.

Garcia takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Nathaniel Lowe has nine home runs, 42 RBI and a batting average of .229 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is hitting .228 with seven doubles, six home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .364 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 141st, his on-base percentage ranks 123rd, and he is 135th in slugging.

Kyle Stowers has 59 hits while slugging .465. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .272 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.

Eric Wagaman has 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .249.

Xavier Edwards' .345 OBP leads his team.

Nationals vs Marlins Head to Head

4/13/2025: 11-4 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

11-4 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/12/2025: 7-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/11/2025: 7-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/15/2024: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/14/2024: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/13/2024: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/12/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/4/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/3/2024: 6-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/16/2024: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

