Najee Harris Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

Najee Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Cleveland Browns and their 23rd-ranked rushing defense (128.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Harris' next game against the Browns, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Harris vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.0

13.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.1

14.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 74.94

74.94 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.56

0.56 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.99

14.99 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Harris Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Harris is currently the 20th-ranked fantasy player (51st overall), posting 131.3 total fantasy points (10.9 per game).

During his last three games, Harris has delivered 33.6 total fantasy points (11.2 per game), running the ball 50 times for 179 yards and one score. As a receiver, he has tacked on 97 yards on 12 receptions (13 targets).

Harris has amassed 58 fantasy points (11.6 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 346 yards with two touchdowns on 90 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 114 yards on 15 grabs (17 targets).

The high point of Harris' fantasy season was last week's performance against the Cincinnati Bengals, a matchup in which he put up 18.9 fantasy points (16 carries, 75 yards, 1 TD; 6 receptions, 54 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Najee Harris had his worst performance of the season in Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns, when he put up just 5.4 fantasy points (16 carries, 41 yards).

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland is yet to allow a player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Browns have allowed at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this year.

Cleveland has given up two or more passing TDs to six opposing QBs this season.

The Browns have not allowed someone to throw for at least three touchdowns versus them in a game this year.

Cleveland has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to six players this year.

The Browns have allowed 15 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Cleveland has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

One player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Browns this season.

Cleveland has allowed at least one rushing TD to 13 players this year.

A total of Three players have run for more than one TD versus the Browns this year.

