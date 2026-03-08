Montana State vs Idaho College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Sky Tournament

The No. 7 seed Idaho Vandals (18-14, 9-9 Big Sky) will play in the Big Sky tournament against the No. 2 seed Montana State Bobcats (18-13, 12-6 Big Sky) on Sunday at Idaho Central Arena, tipping off at 10 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Montana State vs. Idaho Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 8, 2026

Sunday, March 8, 2026 Game time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Arena: Idaho Central Arena

Montana State vs. Idaho Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Montana State win (57.1%)

Before you place a wager on Montana State-Idaho outing (in which Montana State is a 2.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 142.5 points), here are a few betting trends and insights for Sunday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Montana State vs. Idaho: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Montana State has put together a 17-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Idaho has covered 13 times in 29 chances against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Montana State (10-7) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (58.8%) than Idaho (3-6) does as the underdog (33.3%).

Against the spread, the Bobcats have played better when playing at home, covering seven times in 11 home games, and 10 times in 17 road games.

Against the spread, the Vandals have had better results away (7-9-0) than at home (4-6-0).

Montana State is 10-8-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

Against the spread in Big Sky games, Idaho is 8-11-0 this year.

Montana State vs. Idaho: Moneyline Betting Stats

Montana State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 18 games this year and has walked away with the win 13 times (72.2%) in those games.

This season, the Bobcats have come away with a win 12 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -137 or better on the moneyline.

Idaho has compiled a 3-7 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 30% of those games).

The Vandals are 3-6 (winning just 33.3% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

Montana State has an implied victory probability of 57.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Montana State vs. Idaho Head-to-Head Comparison

Montana State's +212 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 78 points per game (127th in college basketball) while allowing 71.2 per outing (104th in college basketball).

Jed Miller ranks 317th in the country with a team-leading 14.8 points per game.

Idaho's +185 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.7 points per game (109th in college basketball) while giving up 72.9 per outing (147th in college basketball).

Jackson Rasmussen's team-leading 14.1 points per game rank him 392nd in the country.

The Bobcats grab 30.5 rebounds per game (261st in college basketball) compared to the 30.3 of their opponents.

Miller is 360th in college basketball play with 5.7 rebounds per game to lead the Bobcats.

The Vandals record 33.4 rebounds per game (102nd in college basketball) while conceding 29.7 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.7 boards per game.

Brody Rowbury leads the team with 5.4 rebounds per game (450th in college basketball).

Montana State puts up 103.1 points per 100 possessions (62nd in college basketball), while giving up 94.1 points per 100 possessions (151st in college basketball).

The Vandals rank 94th in college basketball averaging 101.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 151st, allowing 94.1 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!