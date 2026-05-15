FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Zack Littell
Washington Nationals

Zack Littell

Washington Nationals • #18 SP

Zack Littell And Nationals Take On Orioles On May 15

Zack Littell will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the Baltimore Orioles at Nationals Park, on Friday, May 15 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Littell has +114 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Littell is 1-4 with a 6.94 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zack Littell

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Washington NationalsRecent Washington Nationals Player News

View All Washington Nationals Player News