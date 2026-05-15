Zack Littell And Nationals Take On Orioles On May 15

Littell is 1-4 with a 6.94 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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