Zack Littell And Nationals Square Off Against Marlins On May 9

Littell is 1-4 with a 7.24 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.

The Marlins are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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