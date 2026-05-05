Zach Neto And Angels Square Off Against White Sox On May 5

Neto is hitting for a .210 BA, .323 OBP and .371 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 23 runs. In 167 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 15 runs. Neto has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

The White Sox are sending Erick Fedde (0-3) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.24 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 33 1/3 innings pitched.

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