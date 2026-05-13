Zach Neto And Angels Square Off Against Guardians On May 13

Neto is hitting for a .216 BA, .322 OBP and .386 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored 28 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. Neto has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Parker Messick gets the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.30 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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