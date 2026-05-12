Zach Neto And Angels Face Guardians On May 12

Neto is hitting for a .222 BA, .325 OBP and .395 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 28 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. Neto has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 5 against the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi (2-4) takes the mound for the Guardians in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 6.15 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

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