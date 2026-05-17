Zach Neto And Angels Square Off Against Dodgers On May 17

Neto is hitting for a .228 BA, .340 OBP and .406 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 30 runs. In 212 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. Neto has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Roki Sasaki gets the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.