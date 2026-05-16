Zach Neto And Angels Square Off Against Dodgers On May 16

Neto is hitting for a .229 BA, .343 OBP and .411 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 29 runs. In 207 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. Neto has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (1 for 1) in his previous game against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers are sending Justin Wrobleski (5-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.42 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

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