Zach Neto And Angels Take On Dodgers On May 15

Neto is hitting for a .224 BA, .330 OBP and .408 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 29 runs. In 203 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. Neto has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. He notched a home run while going 2-for-3 in his most recent game against the Guardians.

The Dodgers have not yet named a starting pitcher.

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