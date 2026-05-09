Zach Neto And Angels Face Blue Jays On May 9

Neto is hitting for a .222 BA, .333 OBP and .405 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 26 runs. In 180 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. Neto has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Blue Jays.

Trey Yesavage (1-1) starts for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.