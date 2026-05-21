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Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels

Zach Neto

Los Angeles Angels • #9 SS

Zach Neto And Angels Face Athletics On May 21

Zach Neto and his Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Athletics at Angel Stadium, on Thursday, May 21 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Neto has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Neto is hitting for a .219 BA, .330 OBP and .403 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .733 and he has scored 32 runs. In 230 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. Neto has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 5) against the Athletics.

Luis Severino makes the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.45 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zach Neto

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