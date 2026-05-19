Zach Neto And Angels Take On Athletics On May 19

Neto is hitting for a .225 BA, .336 OBP and .412 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 31 runs. In 220 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. Neto has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Athletics.

Jacob Lopez (3-2 with a 5.80 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.