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Zach Dezenzo
Houston Astros

Zach Dezenzo

Houston Astros • #9 3B

Zach Dezenzo And Astros Play Twins On May 18

Zach Dezenzo and his Houston Astros will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Monday, May 18 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Dezenzo has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Dezenzo is hitting for a .231 BA, .286 OBP and .423 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored two runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Kendry Rojas makes his first start of the season for the Twins.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zach Dezenzo

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