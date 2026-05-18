Zach Dezenzo And Astros Play Twins On May 18

Dezenzo is hitting for a .231 BA, .286 OBP and .423 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored two runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Kendry Rojas makes his first start of the season for the Twins.

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