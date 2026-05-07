Zac Gallen And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Pirates On May 7

Gallen is 1-2 with a 4.45 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Friday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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