Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On Reds On May 9

Alvarez is hitting for a .324 BA, .424 OBP and .655 SLG with a 12.2% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.080, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 27 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (7th in MLB). In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Reds.

Chase Burns (3-1) takes the mound for the Reds in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.20 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.

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