Yordan Alvarez And Astros Play Reds On May 8

Alvarez is hitting for a .319 BA, .423 OBP and .638 SLG with a 12.5% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.061, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 26 runs. In 168 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs (16th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Dodgers.

Nick Lodolo will make his first start of the season for the Reds.

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