Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Rangers On May 15

Alvarez is hitting for a .321 BA, .429 OBP and .642 SLG with a 15.7% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.072, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 29 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs (8th in MLB). In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3 for 3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Mariners.

Jack Leiter (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.85 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.

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