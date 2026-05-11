Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Mariners On May 11

Alvarez is hitting for a .318 BA, .422 OBP and .642 SLG with a 14.4% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.065, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 27 runs. In 180 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (8th in MLB). He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his last game against the Reds.

The Mariners are sending George Kirby (4-2) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.94 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.