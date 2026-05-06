Yordan Alvarez And Astros Square Off Against Dodgers On May 6

Alvarez is hitting for a .324 BA, .428 OBP and .647 SLG with a 12% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.075, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 26 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs (10th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Tyler Glasnow (3-0 with a 2.56 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season.

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