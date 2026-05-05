Yordan Alvarez And Astros Square Off Against Dodgers On May 5

Alvarez is hitting for a .333 BA, .438 OBP and .667 SLG with an 11.7% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.105, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 26 runs. In 162 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 27 runs (9th in MLB). In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 0.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.