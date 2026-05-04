Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On Dodgers On May 4

Alvarez is hitting for a .326 BA, .430 OBP and .667 SLG with an 11.4% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.097, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 25 runs. In 158 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 27 runs (8th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-2 with a 2.87 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season.

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