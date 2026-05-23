Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Cubs On May 23

Alvarez is hitting for a .303 BA, .416 OBP and .601 SLG with a 16.4% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.017, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Cubs.

Colin Rea gets the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.98 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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