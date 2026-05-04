Yoan Moncada And Angels Play White Sox On May 4

Moncada is hitting for a .182 BA, .314 OBP and .318 SLG with a 35.2% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .632 and he has scored nine runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Mets.

The White Sox will send Davis Martin (4-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 1.95 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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