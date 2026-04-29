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Yoan Moncada
Los Angeles Angels

Yoan Moncada

Los Angeles Angels • #10 3B

Yoan Moncada And Angels Face White Sox On April 29

Yoan Moncada and the Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Wednesday, April 29 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Moncada has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Moncada is hitting for a .190 BA, .333 OBP and .329 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is .662 and he has scored nine runs. In 96 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Erick Fedde gets the start for the White Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.42 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yoan Moncada

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