Yoan Moncada And Angels Play Guardians On May 12

Moncada is hitting for a .188 BA, .305 OBP and .307 SLG with a 35.6% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .612 and he has scored nine runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi (2-4 with a 6.15 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.