Yandy Diaz And Rays Take On Yankees On May 23

Diaz is hitting for a .311 BA, .391 OBP and .497 SLG with an 11.9% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .888, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 27 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs (13th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Yankees.

Ryan Weathers makes the start for the Yankees, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.58 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.

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