Yandy Diaz And Rays Take On Red Sox On May 9

Diaz is hitting for a .316 BA, .397 OBP and .471 SLG with a 12.8% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .868 and he has scored 20 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

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