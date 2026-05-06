Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On Tigers On May 6

Abreu is hitting for a .311 BA, .393 OBP and .485 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .878 and he has scored 18 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. Abreu has recorded two steals on three attempts. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Tigers.

The Tigers will send Jack Flaherty (0-2) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.90 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

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