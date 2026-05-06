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Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu

Boston Red Sox • #52 RF

Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On Tigers On May 6

Wilyer Abreu and the Boston Red Sox will face the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, May 6 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Abreu has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Abreu is hitting for a .311 BA, .393 OBP and .485 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .878 and he has scored 18 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. Abreu has recorded two steals on three attempts. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Tigers.

The Tigers will send Jack Flaherty (0-2) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.90 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wilyer Abreu

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