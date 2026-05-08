Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On Rays On May 8

Abreu is hitting for a .300 BA, .377 OBP and .464 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 18 runs. In 159 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. Abreu has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Jesse Scholtens (3-1) makes the start for the Rays, his second of the season.

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