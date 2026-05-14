Willy Adames And Giants Play Dodgers On May 14

Adames is hitting for a .222 BA, .253 OBP and .345 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 3.4% walk rate. His OPS is .598 and he has scored 15 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Dodgers.

Emmet Sheehan gets the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.79 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.

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