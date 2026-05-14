FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Play Dodgers On May 14

Willy Adames and the San Francisco Giants will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Thursday, May 14 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Adames has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .222 BA, .253 OBP and .345 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 3.4% walk rate. His OPS is .598 and he has scored 15 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Dodgers.

Emmet Sheehan gets the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.79 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Francisco GiantsRecent San Francisco Giants Player News

View All San Francisco Giants Player News