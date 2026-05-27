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Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Take On Diamondbacks On May 27

Willy Adames and his San Francisco Giants will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, May 27 at 3:45 p.m. ET. Adames has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .239 BA, .278 OBP and .413 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored 26 runs. In 230 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 18 runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2 for 5 with a triple, a home run and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Soroka gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.27 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

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