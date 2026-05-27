Willy Adames And Giants Take On Diamondbacks On May 27

Adames is hitting for a .239 BA, .278 OBP and .413 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored 26 runs. In 230 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 18 runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2 for 5 with a triple, a home run and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Soroka gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.27 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.

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