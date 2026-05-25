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Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Play Diamondbacks On May 25

Willy Adames and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park, on Monday, May 25 at 5:05 p.m. ET. Adames has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Monday morning.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .233 BA, .271 OBP and .390 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .662 and he has scored 23 runs. In 221 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Merrill Kelly (4-3 with a 5.71 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

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