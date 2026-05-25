Willy Adames And Giants Play Diamondbacks On May 25

Adames is hitting for a .233 BA, .271 OBP and .390 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .662 and he has scored 23 runs. In 221 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Merrill Kelly (4-3 with a 5.71 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season.

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