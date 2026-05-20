Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Royals On May 20

Contreras is hitting for a .258 BA, .361 OBP and .479 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .839 and he has scored 21 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with ) against the Royals.

Michael Wacha (4-2 with a 2.83 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 10th of the season.

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