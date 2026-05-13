Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Phillies On May 13

Contreras is hitting for a .259 BA, .380 OBP and .467 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 19 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rays.

The Phillies are sending Andrew Painter (1-4) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.89 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.

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