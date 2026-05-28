Willson Contreras And Red Sox Face Braves On May 28

Contreras is hitting for a .283 BA, .374 OBP and .513 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .888, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 25 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 against the Braves.

The Braves are sending Chris Sale (7-3) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 1.89 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.