Willson Contreras And Red Sox Square Off Against Blue Jays On April 28
Willson Contreras and the Boston Red Sox will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, April 28 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Contreras has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Contreras is hitting for a .253 BA, .375 OBP and .455 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 15 runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Trey Yesavage gets the call to start for the Blue Jays, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.