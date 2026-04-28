Willson Contreras And Red Sox Square Off Against Blue Jays On April 28

Contreras is hitting for a .253 BA, .375 OBP and .455 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 15 runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Trey Yesavage gets the call to start for the Blue Jays, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.