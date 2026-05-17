William Contreras And Brewers Square Off Against Twins On May 17

Contreras is hitting for a .273 BA, .352 OBP and .379 SLG with a 12.1% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 23 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Bailey Ober (4-2) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.46 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

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