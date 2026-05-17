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William Contreras
Milwaukee Brewers

William Contreras

Milwaukee Brewers • #24 C

William Contreras And Brewers Square Off Against Twins On May 17

William Contreras and his Milwaukee Brewers will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Sunday, May 17 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Contreras has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .273 BA, .352 OBP and .379 SLG with a 12.1% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 23 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Bailey Ober (4-2) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.46 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
William Contreras

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