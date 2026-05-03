William Contreras And Brewers Take On Nationals On May 3

Contreras is hitting for a .300 BA, .373 OBP and .433 SLG with an 11.2% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 20 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 7.85 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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