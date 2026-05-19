Willi Castro And Rockies Face Rangers On May 19

Castro is hitting for a .244 BA, .301 OBP and .351 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored 21 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 16 runs. Castro has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Rangers.

Tyler Alexander starts for the first time this season for the Rangers.

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