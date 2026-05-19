Willi Castro And Rockies Face Rangers On May 19
Willi Castro and his Colorado Rockies will take on the Texas Rangers at Coors Field, on Tuesday, May 19 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Castro has +650 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Castro is hitting for a .244 BA, .301 OBP and .351 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored 21 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 16 runs. Castro has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Rangers.
Tyler Alexander starts for the first time this season for the Rangers.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.